Spartanburg City Council Hears Update on Downtown Transportation Plan

At their recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council heard an update on a new transportation plan for downtown Spartanburg.

Currently in development with the assistance of consultants, Toole Design, Spartanburg Area Transportation Study (SPATS) and the South Carolina Department of Transportation have partnered with the city to develop the plan

The transportation plan seeks to address the overall current and future demands on Downtown Spartanburg’s transportation infrastructure as the area experiences historic growth and redevelopment, focusing not only on vehicular traffic, but pedestrian and bicycle traffic as well. As part of their development of the plan, Toole Design will create a list of potential projects that would improve multimodal mobility, traffic circulation, and safety for all downtown users.

The study area for the transportation plan is bounded by Daniel Morgan Ave. to the north and west, Henry St. to the south, and Pine St. to the east, though some SPATS projects outside the study area will also be part of the effort.

In his presentation to Council, Toole Design’s Ernie Boughman reviewed the groups work so far, which has included stakeholder input sessions with City and OneSpartanburg Inc. staff, along with relevant non-profit organizations and downtown developers. What emerged from those conversations was a need to address safety for pedestrians at street crossings, the volume and speed of commercial trucks on Pine St., traffic during extensive downtown construction expected over the next several years, and the impact of the new Fifth Third Park minor league baseball stadium currently under construction on downtown’s western edge.

In their work so far the team has also established that downtown’s intersections are performing well for motorists, though the pedestrian experience has room for improvement. Congestion is largely isolated to peak commuting times, and the downtown area has room for its incoming growth and abundant opportunities for increasing walkability.

Boughman said he expects the plan will ultimately include recommendations for accommodating street design, improved wayfinding, and pedestrian and intersection improvements. The full Downtown Transportation Plan is expected to be completed in April.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.