Duke Energy Awards Grants Supporting Community and Cultural Programs in South Carolina

In recognition of Black History Month, the Duke Energy Foundation has provided $75,000 in grants to organizations in South Carolina that serve African American communities with programs, services, and cultural experiences.

An avid champion of community philanthropy, $45,000 of the total grants were awarded to Upstate nonprofits including the Urban League of the Upstate, the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwood, Upstate Fatherhood Coalition, and the Westside Center of Anderson.

Urban League of the Upstate (Greenville) – $20,000

Boys & Girls Club (Greenwood) – $10,000

Upstate Fatherhood Coalition (Spartanburg) – $10,000

Westside Center (Anderson) – $5,000

The Urban League of The Upstate, an affiliate of the National Urban League, has played a vital role in serving the Upstate community for over 50 years. Funding from Duke Energy has helped the Urban League develop a tour focused on historic African American neighborhoods and landmarks that were integral to the civil rights movement. The tour will include a visit to the historic McClaren Medical Building in downtown Greenville, which will house a cultural visitor center. This center will serve as a hub for learning, exploring, and celebrating African American history and achievements.

“Thanks to Duke Energy and the collaboration with Black History in Greenville, Black History Month will be a time to spotlight and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments that African Americans have made in the Upstate community,” said Dr. Gail Wilson Awan, president and CEO of Urban League of The Upstate. “As the Urban League continues its mission of advancing social and economic equality, the support of partners like Duke Energy is invaluable. Together, they are working towards creating a future where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed and thrive.”

Written by Duke Energy.