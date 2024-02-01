Greenville Drive and West End Events to Host Seasonal Job Fair on Feb. 3rd

The Greenville Drive and West End Events announced today its annual job fair and hiring event will take place at the AFL Champions Club at Fluor Field on Saturday, February 3, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Individuals 16-years and older interested in 2024 seasonal positions are encouraged to attend the job fair to receive information on open positions, submit applications, and participate in on-site interviews and job screenings.

Various departments within in the Drive and West End Events will be looking to fill positions including:

Ballpark Operations: Ushers, Gate Attendants, Customer Service Attendants, Credential and ID Checkers, Security Team Members, Parking Attendants, Playground Attendants

Food/Beverage/Events Operations: Bartenders, Barbacks, Premium Buffet Servers, Premium Server Attendants, Suite Servers, Concessions Managers, Prep Cook, Sous Chef

On-Field Operations: Gameday Grounds Crew Members, Bat Persons

Ticketing: Box Office Assistants (Game), Box Office Assistants (Daytime), Ticket Scanners

Merchandise: Retail Location Attendants

Fluor Field will host more than 300 community events in 2024, including Drive and amateur baseball games and non-baseball events, welcoming more than 500,000 people to the ballpark in 2024.

“We’ve often said that our gameday and events staff are the backbone of the ballpark,” said Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. “They not only live and work in our community, but go the extra mile to serve our community at games and events and help give Fluor Field the best atmosphere night and night out.”

Visit milb.com/greenville for more information.

Written by the Greenville Drive.