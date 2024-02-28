Homebuilder Century Complete Expands Upstate South Carolina Footprint With Moss Creek Community

Century Communities has announced that its newest community, Moss Creek, is now selling in Spartanburg, SC, offering a versatile selection of single-family homes from the low $200s.

Buyers will appreciate the area’s many desirable features, including its rich history, beautiful scenery, proximity to major employers, and access to multiple colleges and universities. Boasting an easy drive to prime regional hubs like Greenville, Moss Creek is also close to popular local restaurants, unique shopping venues, parks, and recreational opportunities like fishing, biking, and kayaking.

“We’re excited to introduce Moss Creek, bringing more of our affordable and quality new homes to a great location,” said Greg Huff, national president of Century Complete. “This is a perfect fit for buyers interested in putting down roots in a vibrant community within a 15-minute drive to the Spartanburg city center, the Medical Center, and Downtown Cultural District. Now is a great time for buyers to explore homes that best fit their needs with move-in opportunities beginning in April.”

MOSS CREEK | SPARTANBURG

Now Selling from the low $200s

109 homesites

4 single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 beds

2 to 2.5 baths

1- to 2-bay garages

1,155 to 1,965 square feet

Moss Creek features four inspired floor plans, showcases spacious open-concept layouts, front porches, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, loft spaces (two-story plans), and owner’s suites with walk-in closets.

While the company’s online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—they also offer in-person assistance from local experts at their sales studio located at 1401 Woodruff Road, Suite B, Greenville, SC 29615.

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MossCreek.

Written by Century Communities.