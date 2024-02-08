Hub City Press to Publish Andy Anderegg’s Debut Novel

Hub City Press is pleased to announce that it will publish Andy Anderegg’s debut novel, Plum, in 2025.

“You wish to never see a plum again in your life. You wonder why your family waits for the plums to fall to pick them up. You wonder so many things. You think, When I am an adult, I will never have a fruit tree. I will never be like this.“

Written entirely in second person, Plum follows J as she grows up with her older brother under an alcoholic father and a complicit mother, and the measures J takes to build her own life—from parenting her own parents to camming from her bedroom—as she stumbles into adulthood and must figure out how to build a family full of the love she deserves. For fans of Snuggie Bain and Sarah Rose Etter’s The Book of X, Plum explores the daily toll of trauma and the limits of love, and introduces an astonishing new talent.

Andy says, “I’m ecstatic Plum found a home at Hub City Press. I’ve long been a fan of their work and deeply believe in decentralizing publishing. How lucky we all should be to work with a team that so keenly understands and champions our writing.”

Andy Anderegg is a fiction writer and co-founder of The Bent, a newsletter about surviving the workplace. Her fiction was recently shortlisted for the Dzanc Books’ Prize for Fiction, was a finalist for the Clay Reynolds Novella Prize from Texas Review Press, and was an American Short Fiction American Short(er) Fiction semi-finalist. She has been a writing partner with 826LA and Pen City Writers, a program at the John B. Connally Unit, a maximum-security prison in south Texas. She was born in Texas, got her MFA at the University of Kansas, and lives in Los Angeles.

Written by Hub City Press.