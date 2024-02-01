Hub City Press to Receive $20,000 Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

Hub City Press is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000.

This grant will support the publication of six books in our catalog in 2024. In total, the NEA will award 958 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling more than $27.1 million that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grants.

“The NEA is delighted to announce this grant to Hub City Press, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives.”

“We are thrilled to have the support of the NEA again this year,” says Hub City Press Director Meg Reid. “This funding will help fund important projects from acquisition to production to marketing, and will support our work as a leading independent publisher of Southern literature, while also remaining committed to remaining committed to transparency, honesty, and integrity in all systems.”

Focused on finding and spotlighting extraordinary new and unsung writers from the American South, our curated catalog champions diverse authors and books that don’t fit into the commercial publishing landscape. Since its founding in 1995, the press has published over one hundred twenty high-caliber literary works, including novels, short stories, poetry, memoir, and books emphasizing the region’s culture and history. Hub City is interested in books with a strong sense of place and is committed to introducing a diverse roster of lesser-heard Southern voices. This increased support from the NEA in 2024 will help the books on our schedule to publish in 2024 reach audiences across the country.

For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.