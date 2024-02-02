Hub City Writers Project to Host Annual Fundraiser on March 17th

Join Hub City Writers Project’s annual fundraiser, Delicious Reads, on March 17, 2024, at 2:00 pm.

Attendees will have the chance to meet 18 authors of recently published books. Attendees will be seated with six other guests, plus an author. They will have seven minutes to chat, ask questions, and learn about the author’s book(s). After seven minutes the authors will rotate to a new table, with author visiting seven tables.

Tickets are $50 for non-members and $45 for members. A limited number of tables are available for $315, perfect for book clubs!

Participating authors include: Elizabeth Cox, Willie Edward Taylor Carver Jr, Elizabeth Engelhardt, Rea Frey, Anna Gazmarian, Scott Gould, Gregg Hecimovich, Lindsay Lynch, Claire Jiménez, Cecilia Márquez, Jill McCorkle, Andrew C McKevitt, Rhonda McKnight, Ray McManus, Vanessa Miller, W Scott Poole, Selima Sultana, and Susan Beckham Zurenda.

Visit the Eventbrite page for more information.

Written by Hub City Writers Project.