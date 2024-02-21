IRS Announces Special Saturday Hours for Face-to-Face Help

As part of a continuing effort to improve service this tax season, the Internal Revenue Service has announced special Saturday hours for the next four months at specific Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) across the country.

The special Saturday openings will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Feb. 24, March 16, April 13 and May 18. Offices in dozens of states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico will be open during this special four-month event, with no appointments required.

Currently, more than 50 locations plan to be open on Feb. 24, and more than 70 offices are scheduled for the March 16 event. The IRS encourages taxpayers to visit the special Saturday hours for participating TAC locations.

“We are laser focused on delivering the best service possible for taxpayers. These Saturday hours are designed to help those with busy weekday work schedules get the help they need at a time more convenient for them,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “Funding from the Inflation Reduction Act has enabled us to expand our services, tools and resources for hard-working taxpayers, including these special Saturday openings.”

The IRS encourages everyone to first check IRS.gov for information about these special openings before traveling to an office. They may even find an online resource, such as the Interactive Tax Assistant tool, to answer their question or resolve their tax concern and avoid traveling to an office.

At TACs, people receive in-person help from IRS employees. Ordinarily, these centers are only open Monday through Friday, with appointments normally needed. However, during these Saturday hours, people can walk-in for all services routinely offered at an office, except for making cash payments. To make an appointment during regular hours, call 844-545-5640.

Professional foreign language interpretation will be available in many languages through an over-the-phone translation service. For deaf or hard of hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services, IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date. Alternatively, these individuals can call TTY/TDD 800-829-4059 to make an appointment.

Please come prepared

Individuals should bring the following documents when they visit these offices:

Current government-issued photo identification.

Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable).

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.

For identity verification services, taxpayers will need two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address.

Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

Many TACs extend office hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Another option for people to get face-to-face help outside of a TAC’s normal operating hours is to visit before or after regular operating hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Many TACs around the country have extended their office hours on these days until April 16. To see if a nearby TAC is offering the added hours, view its listing at IRS.gov/taclocator.

Tax return preparation options

While tax return preparation is not a service offered at IRS TACs, information will be shared about available local free tax preparation options. Help is also available using the following services:

Help available 24/7 at IRS.gov

The fastest and easiest way for people to get the help they need is through IRS.gov. Go to IRS.gov for more information. Available resources include:

For additional information on available services, see IRS Publication 5136, IRS Services Guide.



Written by the IRS.