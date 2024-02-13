National Donor Day is February 14th

An organ, eye, and tissue donor can save and heal more than a hundred lives. Join the Department of Health and Human Services in recognizing National Donor Day, February 14, which highlights the critical importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation.

Nationally, there are over 100,000 people on the waiting list for an organ transplant. 20 people die each day because an organ is not available for them. 85% of these individuals need a kidney. Organs are matched based on compatibility, distance to the donor, and recipient urgency. They are never matched based on someone’s race, gender, income, or social status.

While organs are most commonly donated after the donor’s death, a living donation is a chance to help a person when an individual is still alive. Common living donations include a kidney or a portion of the liver. Many people do not realize that corneas, bones, tendons, heart valves, intestines, veins, nerves, arteries, and skin can also be transplanted.

Donate Life America notes that 95% of Americans support organ donation, but only 60% of individuals nationwide are registered donors.

Here are some things to keep in mind if you are considering registering as a donor:

Donation is only possible after all efforts to save the patient’s life have been exhausted.

An open-casket funeral is almost always possible following donation.

Donation is free for the donor’s family.

Nearly all major religions support donations.

Signing up to be a donor means you may someday help others in need.

Visit donatelife.net/how-you-can-help/national-observances-celebrations/national-donor-day/ for more information.