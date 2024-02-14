Omron Automation Selects the Upstate for Company’s First South Carolina Operation; $9.2 Million Investment and 162 New Jobs Expected

Omron Automation (OMRON), a global leader in industrial automation technology, has selected Spartanburg County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $9.2 million investment will create 162 new jobs in five years.

With over 90 years of experience, OMRON creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that optimize manufacturing and improve safety. The company provides manufacturing solutions to customers in over 110 countries and has production facilities in Japan, Brazil, China, the Netherlands and the United States.

OMRON will lease and build out a 60,000-square-foot production facility located at 311 Genoble Road in Greer to manufacture industrial automation technologies including motion controllers and drives, machine vision, barcode readers, and barcode verification systems.

“We are thrilled to establish our new location in Spartanburg County, expanding our market presence in the Southeast,” said Omron Automation Americas President and CEO Robb Black. “This investment allows us to leverage cutting-edge technologies and generate high-quality manufacturing jobs, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the region.”

Operations will be online in April 2024. Individuals interested in joining the OMRON team should visit www.sctechjobs.com (enter “OMRON” as a keyword to narrow search) or the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.