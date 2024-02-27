South Carolina Federal Opens New Financial Center in Five Forks

South Carolina Federal Credit Union has opened its fourth financial center in the Greenville area at 2536 Woodruff Road in Simpsonville.

The credit union’s Five Forks location features two teller stations for account transactions, five offices for new account and lending needs, a self-service Online Banking kiosk, four drive-thru lanes, and 24/7 ATM access. The lobby features a large-scale photographic mural of downtown Greenville, paying homage to the beautiful Reedy River and River Place Bridge.

“We have served the Lowcountry for over 85 years, and continue to grow our presence in the Upstate, especially in Greenville,” said Stacy Lomonaco, Five Forks Financial Center manager. “As we welcome new members to the South Carolina Federal family, we look forward to building long-lasting relationships and delivering exceptional service to the Simpsonville community.”

The Five Forks Financial Center lobby is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the drive-thru is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Becoming a member at South Carolina Federal has never been easier. To learn how you can connect with us, visit scfederal.org.