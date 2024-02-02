Spartanburg City News Podcast Discusses an Approach for Morgan Square With Dan Biederman

With a redesign plan for Morgan Square poised to be taken up by Spartanburg City Council in the coming months, one question many may have is how the space can attract more visitors on a regular basis.

Long a focal point for some of Downtown Spartanburg’s most successful large events, the city’s focus now turns to ways to increase Morgan Square’s use as a daily communal gathering spot for less structured, smaller scale activity. In other words, what can the city do to ensure that the new Morgan Square is more than just a pretty space?

On this episode of the Spartanburg City News Podcast, the hosts are talking with Dan Biederman of Biederman Redevelopment Ventures (BRV) about exactly that. Working concurrently with the process that created Morgan Square’s new design, the team at BRV recently completed a programing plan for the space focused on establishing a daily hum of activity and ensuring that Spartanburg’s most prominent public space can reach its full potential, connecting residents and visitors with the square more routinely and boosting foot traffic for the entire downtown footprint.

A renowned expert on programming public spaces, Dan Biederman’s work includes the dramatic turnaround of Bryant Park in New York, which in the 70s and 80s was the city’s most dangerous park. Today, Bryant Park is an international model of urban revitalization and is among the most actively used parks in the world. Thanks to the work of BRV, the model pioneered there has since become a template for creating successful programming models for public spaces throughout the country. Listen below to learn more!

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.