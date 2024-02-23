Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents “The Red Velvet Cake War”

In this riotously funny Southern-fried comedy, the three Verdeen cousins — Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmie Wyvette — could not have picked a worse time to throw their family reunion.

Their outrageous antics have delighted local gossips in the small town of Sweetgum and the eyes of Texas are upon them. Things spin hilariously out of control when a neighbor’s pet devours everything edible, a one-eyed suitor shows up to declare his love, and a jaw-dropping high-stakes wager is made on who bakes the best red velvet cake.

As this fast-paced romp barrels toward its uproarious climax, you’ll wish your own family reunions were this much fun!

Performances are scheduled for Mar. 1, 2, 8, 9 at 8:00 pm, and Mar. 3, 9, 10 at 3:00 pm.

Visit spartanburglittletheatre.com for more information.

Written by Spartanburg Little Theatre.