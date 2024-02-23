Spartanburg Philharmonic Appoints Joanna Mullfinger as Concertmaster for 2024-25 Season

Spartanburg Philharmonic has announced the appointment of Joanna Mulfinger as the Concertmaster for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

With her impressive musical background and extensive experience in both classical and contemporary genres, Joanna brings a wealth of talent and passion to this esteemed role.

A native of Greenville, SC, Joanna Mulfinger’s journey through the world of music has been nothing short of extraordinary. She graduated from Bob Jones University and furthered her education at the prestigious Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, MD, earning a Masters Degree under the guidance of renowned Russian pedagogue Victor Danchenko. Her dedication to excellence was evident during her time at Peabody, where she received the J.C. van Hulsteyn Prize for Outstanding Musical and Academic Contributions.

Joanna’s commitment to her craft extends internationally as well, with additional summer music studies at the Juilliard School in New York and the Hanns Eisler Hochschule Fur Musik in Berlin, Germany. She has also participated in various music festivals in France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Canada, broadening her musical horizons and gaining valuable insights into different musical traditions.

Joanna’s versatility as a musician is showcased in her diverse repertoire. Her willingness to explore different musical genres led her to learn and perform a new work for the erhu, a traditional Chinese stringed instrument, in 2016. In 2017, her interest in Baroque violin playing inspired her to establish and lead a Baroque String Ensemble at Anderson University for four years. Her professional engagements have seen her collaborate with Baroque ensembles, including The Sebastians in New York and New Jersey, and she currently serves as a member of Early Music New York.

Beyond the classical realm, Joanna is a familiar face at the Peace Center in Greenville, where she has graced the stage with national tours of Broadway shows, as well as accompanying popular touring artists such as Smokey Robinson, Celtic Woman, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Josh Groban, and more.

Joanna’s passion for chamber music is evident through her involvement in various local ensembles, including the Mulfinger String Quartet, Trio Tapestry (guitar, cello, violin), Tryptich Musica (piano, horn, violin), and Steve Eager and Friends, a band covering pop and Broadway tunes.

Joanna Mulfinger has a rich history with the Spartanburg Philharmonic, having served as Assistant Concertmaster for ten years beginning 2007, and then Interim Concertmaster from 2017 to 2019. In 2022, she returned as Interim Concertmaster, further solidifying her connection with the orchestra. Additionally, she has served Principal Second Violin of the Greenville Symphony Orchestra since 2003.

Joanna’s dedication to her craft is epitomized by her choice of instrument, a 1653 Nicolo Amati violin, a cherished heirloom from her mother.

No one is more deserving for the concertmaster position than Joanna,” says Music Director, John Young Shik Concklin. “I’m thrilled that she will be joining us. I have shared the stage with her for over a decade. Her poise, collaborative style, and wide experience will be a treasured addition to our orchestra. I’m very much looking forward to collaborating together.”

The Spartanburg Philharmonic eagerly anticipates the artistic depth and leadership that Joanna Mulfinger will bring to the role of Concertmaster for the 2024-2025 season. Her unique blend of classical expertise, exploration of diverse musical styles, and commitment to music education align perfectly with the orchestra’s mission of enriching the community through the power of music.

Role of Concertmaster

A concertmaster, also known as the leader of the first violin section, plays a vital role in an orchestra. They play a pivotal role in interpreting the conductor’s vision, leading the violin section’s performance with bowings and interpretations, occasionally performing violin solos, tuning the orchestra, collaborating with the conductor during rehearsals, serving as a communicator between the conductor and orchestra members, and representing the orchestra in public engagements when needed. Their multifaceted role ensures the orchestra’s cohesion and musical excellence.

About the Spartanburg Philharmonic

Almost a century old, Spartanburg Philharmonic has its roots in the 1895 May Festival, the precursor of the South Atlantic States Music Festival founded in 1898, and one of only four such festivals featuring orchestras in the United States at that time. Recognized as a pillar of creativity, inspiration, and entertainment, Spartanburg Philharmonic is a modern orchestra with a strong foundation in traditional and contemporary music.

As a firm proponent of diversity and inclusion, the Philharmonic is dedicated to creating innovative and exhilarating experiences through memorable performances of well-known and rarely played works by female composers, composers of color, as well as composers from the past and present, for all members of the Spartanburg community and beyond.

An arts organization whose mission is to enrich, inspire, and educate through live performances of high-quality music, the Spartanburg Philharmonic partners with a variety community, health, and education organizations to provide opportunities for all ages and abilities to enjoy. Amongst the programs are Music Sandwiched In, a free and open to the public lunch hour series; the Spartanburg Philharmonic Youth Orchestras, offering instrumental music education to students grades 6 through 12 in 16 different schools across three counties; and Carnegie Hall’s Weill Institute’s Link Up program, providing a music curriculum to 4th graders throughout Spartanburg County. To learn more, please visit www.spartanburgphilharmonic.org.

Written by the Spartanburg Philharmonic.