Spartanburg Youth Theatre Presents “The Lion King Jr.” Through Feb. 11th

Simba, a naive and curious lion cub, struggles to find his place in nature’s great “circle of life.”

After being forced into exile by his evil and greedy uncle, Scar, Simba meets hilarious friends Timon & Pumbaa, and with their help, overcomes great fear and adversity to take his rightful place as ruler of the Pride Lands.

Performances take place at Spartanburg Youth Theatre inside the Chapman Cultural Center Theatre from February 9 to February 11, 2024. Scheduled performance times are on February 9 at 4:30 pm, February 10 at 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm, and February 11 at 2:00 pm.

The show is recommended for most children ages six and up. The runtime is 90 minutes which includes a 15-minute intermission.

Content Advisory: Some potential scary moments, and several moments of peril that could be frightening for younger ages Please Note: Patrons of all ages, including newborns, are required to purchase a ticket and all sales are final.

