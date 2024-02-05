The Lunar New Year Begins on February 10th

The Lunar New Year begins on February 10, 2024, and in terms of the Chinese zodiac animal, it’s the Year of the Wood Dragon. Wood attributes are considered to be strength and flexibility, as with bamboo. It is also associated with qualities of warmth, generosity, co-operation and idealism.

If you didn’t know, the Chinese zodiac is based on the cycle of the moon, which repeats every twelve years. Each year is linked to a different animal.

According to legend, the twelve animals ran a race thousands of years ago to determine their order. Each child born after that race takes on the traits of the animal assigned to the year they were born. The twelve animals that appear on the Chinese Zodiac calendar include a rat, buffalo (ox), tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

Their appearance on the Chinese Zodiac is the topic of countless legends and is deeply embedded in Chinese mythology.

Predictions aside, the annual celebration of Chinese Lunar New Year is a chance for sampling food, games, music, martial arts, and colorful pageantry related to Chinese heritage.

Ready to get in the spirit? Look through Chinese Lunar New Year events to (virtually) attend, find a Lunar New Year-themed book at a local library to read with your family, or create Chinese New Year delights!