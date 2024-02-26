Wofford College Hosts American Mock Trial Association Regional Tournament

Wofford College recently hosted students from sixteen colleges and universities as they competed in an American Mock Trial Association Regional Tournament. This is the second year Wofford has hosted the regional.

The competition was held on campus last year. This year, the opening and closing ceremonies were held in Leonard Auditorium, but the competitions were moved to the newly-opened Spartanburg County Courthouse.

Teams from Berry College, College of Charleston, Duke University, East Tennessee State, Florida State University, Georgia College and State University, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, LaGrange College, New College of Florida, Spelman College, the University of Alabama, the University of Georgia, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate and Western Carolina University will compete in the regional. Wofford will not compete this year.

Porter Thompson ’24, an accounting and finance major from Asheville, North Carolina, serves as the Wofford team’s president. Thompson coordinated with several people at the courthouse, at Wofford and in the community to make this event possible.

Written by Brandi Wylie ’24, student intern, Wofford College.