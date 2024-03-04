Ballard Designs Opens New Location in Upstate South Carolina

Ballard Design‘s new Greenville store is located inside the old Army & Navy building at 660 South Main Street in Greenville’s historic, downtown shopping district.

It is the 40-year-old brand’s second location in South Carolina. The first one opened last year in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre just outside of Charleston. Both stores are part of the brand’s ongoing retail expansion, now spanning 14 states.

“With so many wonderful Ballard fans already living and working in the Greenvillearea, we knew it was the perfect home for our second South Carolina location,” says Karen Mooney, president of Ballard Designs. “Main Street and Falls Park in downtown Greenville are magnets for art and design lovers from around the world, not to mention all the festival goers. Our gorgeous new store is right in the middle of the fun and excitement of Greenville’semerging design district and will be filled with treasures to find!”

Ballard will occupy both floors of the newly renovated 4,200-square-foot space. Constructed in 1877, the landmark building underwent extensive rehabilitation with restoration of its original storefront and signage.

FIRST FLOOR SHOPPING: Ballard guests will be inspired by beautifully decorated room vignettes featuring the brand’s exclusive line of furniture, lighting, rugs, décor, and accessories.

SECOND FLOOR SHOPPING: On the second floor, home decorating fans can see and sample hundreds of designer fabrics or schedule a complimentary appointment with one of Ballard’s expert Design Consultants.

Ballard’s new store is easy to access and close to lots of Greenville’s best shopping and dining destinations. Guests can park on the street or in nearby public parking lots. Store hours are 10am-6pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-7pm Friday and Saturday, and Noon-6pm Sunday.

