Basketball Fans Arrive in Greenville for Women’s SEC Basketball Tournament

Preparation is underway in downtown Greenville as the city welcomes thousands of fans for the Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament, from March 6 to March 10 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Visitors will find downtown dressed and ready for game day, including colorful street pole banners, sidewalk decals, SEC flags and a giant inflatable ball in Falls Park, ready for the perfect basketball selfie!

Games begin on Wednesday and continue through Sunday:

March 6: First Round, Session 1, starts at 11 a.m.

First Round, Session 1, starts at 11 a.m. March 7: Second Round, Session 2, starts at Noon; Session 3 starts at 6 p.m.

Second Round, Session 2, starts at Noon; Session 3 starts at 6 p.m. March 8: Quarterfinals, Session 4, starts at Noon; Session 5 starts at 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Session 4, starts at Noon; Session 5 starts at 6 p.m. March 9: Semifinals, Session 6, starts at 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals, Session 6, starts at 4:30 p.m. March 10: Championship, Session 7, starts at 3 p.m.

Officers from the Greenville Police Department will be providing traffic control on streets around the arena. Motorists traveling in the vicinity are urged to remain alert, be aware of pedestrians and follow officers’ instructions.

Parking

Downtown visitors are welcome to park and walk to the Well from any of the city-owned parking garages. Event parking, at $10 per day, will be available at the nearest locations, the Church Street and Commons parking garages. For those willing to park farther away, parking is also available in other City garages at the regular daily rate (including the first hour free). View garage locations and real-time parking availability at parking.greenvillesc.gov.

Not attending the game, but still want to join in the fun? VisitGreenvilleSC has organized events that are open to all. The Sunkist Soda SEC Fanfare event will be happening outside the arena:

Friday, March 8 – 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9 – 2:30 to 7 p.m.

– 2:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 10 – 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, the Downtown Dribble is back! You can watch fans ages 5-14 dribble from NOMA Square, 220 N. Main St., to the Fanfare event at the Well, starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fans should be aware that there is a clear bag policy in place for entrance into the tournament. Bags that do not satisfy the guidelines will not be permitted in the arena. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Guidelines allow:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” (with or without a handle or strap)

Written by the City of Greenville.