BMW and LEGO Celebrate Passion for Racing With New Model Set

With a new season in motor sport just around the corner, the collaboration between BMW M Motorsport and toymaker LEGO has produced a new Speed Champions set that is destined to capture the imagination.

The new arrival will fuel excitement among younger motor sport fans from nine years of age, as well as laying on an authentic build-and-play experience for more mature collectors. With 676 pieces in total, this detailed set enables builders to recreate not one but two current competition racing cars from BMW M Motorsport: the BMW M Hybrid V8 and the BMW M4 GT3. These two racers will front BMW M Motorsport’s bid for glory at events including the 24 Hours of Le Mans on 15/16 June 2024.

The new miniature members of the Speed Champions series stand out as carefully constructed replicas of the original cars. Authentic design features include the characteristic BMW M Motorsport paintwork, prominent diffuser elements, visually striking exhaust tailpipes and eye-catching spoilers, as well as an interior crafted with fine attention to detail. Plus, the roofs of the two miniatures can be taken off to allow the racing driver figures supplied as part of the set to be inserted into their respective cockpits. The stage is set for thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing in kids’ bedrooms far and wide.

Detailed replicas for racing fans young and old.

Driven by the vision of reproducing iconic racing cars with LEGO® bricks, the LEGO®Speed Champions series has been bringing smiles to the faces of car fans and collectors of all ages for almost ten years now. The new model set bringing together the BMW M Hybrid V8 and BMW M4 GT3 fits in with this tradition and enables additional target groups to experience the allure of motor sport and the engineering expertise of BMW M.

The latest addition to the LEGO® Speed Champions series will stir the racing passion of its builders as they go about constructing the cars. Once finished, these two exceptionally beguiling models will enrich both collectors’ display cases and starting grids for exciting bedroom races. The BMW M Hybrid V8 / BMW M4 GT3 set will go on sale on 4 March 2024 at a recommended retail price of €49.99. It can be purchased from BMW dealers in the European Union, the UK and from the BMW online shop lifestyle.bmw.com and from LEGO®.

BMW M Motorsport: back on the big stage.

BMW M Motorsport is celebrating a long-awaited comeback to international prototype racing with the BMW M Hybrid V8. The electrified V8 racer passed its first test of strength last season in the prestigious GTP category of the IMSA series, and this year it will also compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC). Exactly 25 years on from the BMW V12 LMR famously claiming overall victory at Le Mans, the launch of the BMW M Hybrid V8 at the legendary endurance classic opens a new chapter in the BMW brand’s prototype racing history.

BMW M Team WRT is also entering the BMW M4 GT3 in the FIA WEC races over the upcoming season. This means BMW M Motorsport will also be represented in another class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans: While the two BMW M Hybrid V8 cars will do battle in the hypercar category at Le Mans, a pair of BMW M4 GT3 racers will line up in the LMGT3 class.

