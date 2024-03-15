BMW Streamlines Electric Vehicle Charging Experience for Customers With Launch of BMW Charging

BMW of North America has announced the addition of Shell Recharge Solutions as a second eMobility provider, giving customers easy access to Shell Recharge, ChargePoint, EVgo, EVConnect, and Blink charging stations via the My BMW App.

BMW drivers can now find, access, and charge at all affiliated locations via their My BMW app, with payments for all five providers automatically processed via the app. With this new agreement, BMW Charging now offers electric vehicle drivers easy and convenient access to one of the largest charging networks in North America with over 100,000 public charging points in the U.S. and Canada.

Shell Recharge Solutions’ virtual Mobility Service Provider (vMSP) not only streamlines the charging experience for BMW customers, but also eliminates the need to create separate accounts, and use separate apps, for each individual charging provider. Through the My BMW app, customers can now enjoy the benefits of both complimentary charging with Electrify America, and the networks of multiple providers across North America with Shell Recharge Solutions.

“Charging is an important part of creating a positive customer experience for the owners of electric vehicles,” said Shaun Bugbee, Executive Vice President, Operations, BMW of North America. “As a premium automaker, BMW’s goal is to also create a premium ownership experience for our customers, which means making the charging process as simple and convenient as possible.”

Shell Recharge is a pay-as-you-go program, so signing up is easy; customers simply need to add a credit card to their account. Charging at all locations is easy as well; park in front of the charging station, open the My BMW app, click ‘Charge Here’, and all relevant information for the specific charging station will be displayed, including ratings, reviews, and photos provided by Plug Share.

BMW’s current electric vehicle lineup includes the BMW i4 Gran Coupe, BMW i5 Sedan, and BMW i7 Sedan, as well as the BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle. The company also offers five plug-in hybrid electric models including the BMW 330e Sedan, BMW 550e Sedan, BMW 750e Sedan, BMW X5 xDrive50e Sports Activity Vehicle and the BMW XM.

Written by BMW.