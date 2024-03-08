City Lead-Based Paint Remediation Program Tackles Dangerous Health Concerns in Spartanburg Homes

Back in 2020, the City was fortunate to receive a Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Grant from the Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The purpose of these funds is to remediate lead-based paint hazards and reduce other health hazards in the homes of families with children under the age of six and to safely improve the housing stock of older homes in the City of Spartanburg.

Over the last four years, the program has turned out to be a great success story, creating a new pathway for improving the lives and health of vulnerable residents while also improving the city’s existing housing stock. To date, 38 homes have either completed the program or are currently in the process of doing so.

On this episode of the Spartanburg City News Podcast, the hosts are talking with the program’s manager, David Maher about the program and the work the City’s team is doing to create safer home environments for residents throughout the city. Listen below for more, and follow this link to learn more about how your home could potentially qualify for assistance with lead-based paint hazards.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.