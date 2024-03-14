Downtown Alive and Main Street Fridays Return to Greenville This Week

The City of Greenville’s Parks Recreation and Tourism department is excited to announce the return of live music downtown!

Enjoy Thursday nights with Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive, and Friday nights with Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays Presented by Pepsi.

The free music series bring more than 100,000 eventgoers to Main Street’s NOMA Square each year. This year, the Downtown Event Series promises to bring the beats to the streets.

Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive will feature 25 bands, with a variety of genres, including country, dance, indie pop, blues and much more. Of the bands scheduled to perform, 17 are from the Upstate, and will include our first-ever DJ performance, by DJ Tambition.

All proceeds will directly benefit the Metropolitan Arts Council, helping with their grants program, Greenville Open Studios and SmartARTS program.

“This year, we’re extremely excited to announce Arts After Dark,” says Alan Ethridge, Executive Director for the Metropolitan Arts Council, “A dynamic art market where you can find local artists and makers showcasing and selling their craft every third Thursday of the month. This addition supports talented, diverse artists, all while enjoying the energetic atmosphere of Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive.”

Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays will feature 28 bands, with 26 from the Upstate:

Blues great and Greenville native, Mac Arnold & Plate Full o’ Blues

Tuxedo Junction, featuring on-site shag lessons

Stevie Wonder Tribute band, Jazzy Trinity

The Latin Hustle, featuring on-site salsa lessons

Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays kicks off March 15th with a new collaboration with Jack n’ Diane’s Dueling Pianos.

So, mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to experience the reawakening of downtown Greenville’s music scene. For an event schedule and times, visit https://www.greenvillesc.gov/1321/PNG-Downtown-Alive and https://www.greenvillesc.gov/1322/Greenville-Heritage-Main-Street-Fridays.

Written by the City of Greenville.