Duke Energy Supports First Responders With $500,000 in Grant Opportunities for Emergency Preparedness in South Carolina

The Duke Energy Foundation is launching the third year of its $500,000 microgrant program to invest in emergency preparedness organizations across South Carolina to increase their resiliency to major weather events through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training.

The application process is open now through April 12.

“When severe weather impacts communities across our state, we work alongside local emergency management and law enforcement teams to restore life back to normal,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president. “These grants will help provide our fellow first responders with the tools and training to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”

Nonprofits and governmental agencies across the state are eligible to apply and may request funds up to $20,000.

Grant applications may include, but are not limited to, projects that focus on:

Equipment necessary for severe weather rescues to preserve human life

Emergency communication tools for severe weather scenarios

Specialized training for first responders for severe weather scenarios

Organized planning initiatives for communities to prepare for extreme weather

Community storm preparedness trainings, materials, kits or shelters

Improved outcomes for low-income communities experiencing extreme weather

Since 2022, Duke Energy has provided 66 microgrants totaling $1 million to nonprofits and local agencies across the Palmetto State supporting training, essential equipment and life-saving technology to aid in disaster planning and response.

“In any type of major event, communication is a critical component of the public safety response to that event,” said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “The purchase of radio equipment last year, via the grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, will help public safety agencies in Oconee County accomplish those tasks more efficiently for the safety of our citizens, which is our number one priority. The grant allowed for the purchase of handheld radios that we will give to the South Carolina Highway Patrol as well as the Department of Natural Resources that will allow them to directly communicate with our deputies.”

