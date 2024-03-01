Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “The Music of John Denver” on March 8-9

What better way to kick off the 2024 season at Flat Rock Playhouse than to Rock out with some of the greatest music of all time? Melt away your winter blues with these sizzlin’ world-class tribute artists on “the Rock.”

The Music of John Denver – March 8 – 9

Celebrate the timeless music of John Denver with this spectacular tribute concert, featuring national tribute artist Ted Vigil. An unforgettable evening of music and nostalgia honoring the legendary singer-songwriter, and you won’t believe the uncanny resemblance to the legend! From classics like “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” this concert will showcase the breadth and depth of John Denver’s musical legacy.

Uptown: The Music of Motown – March 21 – 24

Motown Remixed! From New York City, the epicenter of Soul and R&B, these young men of ‘UPTOWN’ will sing and dance their way into your hearts, and out of your seats in STYLE. With the class of young Temptations, moves like the Jackson 5, vocals like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder, and the contemporary feel of Bruno Mars … “Everybody’s Going UPTOWN!” It’s old school soul for a new generation!

Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute – April 4 – 6

Let’s Go Surfin’ Now…you get it! At over 80 shows a year, Sail On is the most booked Beach Boys Tribute band in the world! Sail On plays all of the Beach Boys’ classic hits, plus some treasures from the band’s brilliant extended catalog, recreating the soundtrack to an Endless Summer completely live and in rich detail. If you are looking for an authentic Beach Boys concert experience, you won’t find one better than Sail On! It’s all Good Vibrations!

Country Gold: Country Music’s Greatest Hits – April 25 – 27

International Recording Artist, Grammy Member, and American Idol Golden Ticket Winner, Blake Ellege is a generational talent whose unparalleled vocals have transported and enthralled audiences around the world. Join Blake and his showband: “Saddletramp” on a journey through Country Music’s Greatest Hits. Come see for yourself why Blake has been named one of the most prominent and charismatic entertainers on this side of the Mississippi.

Flat Rock Playhouse’s 2024 Season is supported in part by Mainstage Series Sponsor, Charlotte & Bob Otto, and by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the

Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

Tickets are $45 – $65 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.The Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located in the Village of Flat Rock at 2661 Greenville Hwy Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Written by Flat Rock Playhouse.