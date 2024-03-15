Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “The Journals of Adam and Eve” April 11-14

“The Journals of Adam and Eve” will, for the first time in their own words, tell the true story of the legendary couple — the world’s first love story as only they could tell it.

Among the famous events explained by the staged reading participants, this comedy chronicles from Eden to exile … from their first date to their twilight years … from bachelor and bachelorette … to being the world’s first parents.

“…Journals goes beyond the bare requirements of a night of Comfort Theatre, to become something that really does feel like it’s ready for prime time, which is to say, a more extensive engagement,” said Variety.

Performances are scheduled for April 11-14 at Flat Rock Playhouse and tickets are available for purchase now.

Visit flatrockplayhouse.org/journals-of-adam-and-eve for additional information.

*Adult language and content. Parental discretion is advised.