Gamecocks and USC Upstate Set to Rematch at Fluor Field on March 19th

Entering the year the South Carolina Gamecocks were pegged to be one of the upstart teams of the year and were tagged with a #25 ranking at the outset of the season.

So far they’ve lived up to expectations, cruising through a non-conference slate with a 13-3 record at time of this publication. Of the three losses, two came at the hands of rival #10 Clemson — both 5-4 losses including one decided on a walk-off home run in the 12th. Their only other slip up in the early season was 11-2 home loss to Belmont, though they thrashed the Bruins 8-1 and 12-1 in the other two games of that series. A weekday matchup on March 12 against Georgia State at SRP Park in North Augusta, SC and three games at Ole Miss down in Oxford are all stands between the Gamecocks and their trip to Fluor Field.

The USC-Upstate Spartans are no strangers to the spotlight either. The Spartans were tabbed as the pre-season favorites to capture the Big South Conference and ride a three-game win streak at time of this publication. Thus far they’ve escaped an early season gauntlet which has featured matchups with the SEC’s Kentucky Wildcats, #10 Clemson and #16 Coastal Carolina with a 9-7 record. To their credit, the Spartans swept the OneSpartanburg, Inc. Baseball Classic, and won series with both Penn and Rider. Fans who attended the First Pitch Invitational this past weekend at Fluor Field and saw the Western Carolina Catamounts come away with two convincing wins should note that USC-Upstate toppled the Catamounts, 16-9 back in late February.

Last season, the Gamecocks and Spartans met at Fluor Field on March 8 for a matchup which saw the Gamecocks dispatch the Spartans handily, 19-1.

Written by the Greenville Drive.