Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Named Best Small Airport in North America

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has secured top honors in the Airport Council International’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards. This marks the second consecutive year that GSP has been recognized for its outstanding performance in providing exceptional service to passengers.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) was recognized with five awards.

Best Airport of 2-5 Million Passengers in North America

Airport with the Most Dedicated Staff in North America

Easiest Airport Journey in North America

Most Enjoyable Airport in North America

Cleanest Airport in North America

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveria said, “Flying through Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport isn’t just a transit; it’s an experience crafted with care. Success in Airport Service Quality (ASQ) underscores the airport’s ability to make every passenger have a memorable and enjoyable airport journey.”

The Airport Service Quality program is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program. The ASQ Departures program measures passenger satisfaction from arrival at the airport campus to aircraft departure. It takes the whole airport community to ensure the passenger experience is safe, secure, efficient, and convenient. These awards hold particular significance because they are chosen by the passengers themselves and reflect the highest customer service recognition in the airport industry.

GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards said, “At GSP, we are honored to once again receive all five of the awards offered through the ASQ program. This recognition is reflective of our dedication to prioritizing the passenger’s experience while using our facility. This recognition would not be possible without the commitment of the GSP team and our valued business partners across the airport campus who work tirelessly to ensure that every traveler has a convenient, safe, and enjoyable airport journey. Together, we are setting the standard for excellence in customer experience and satisfaction.”

To further enhance the travel experience from GSP, the airport has embarked upon a bold five-year capital improvement program that will introduce over $400 million in facilities and infrastructure designed to improve the efficiency and convenience of the facility.

Currently, work is underway on a $18.5 million terminal roadway improvement program, a $97 million parking garage and consolidated rental car facility, and a $15 million expansion of the airport’s general aviation terminal. In the summer of 2024, the airport will welcome eight new nonstop routes and a new low-cost carrier.

GSP now offers more airlines and nonstop destinations than at any time in its 62-year history. The feedback the airport receives from programs like ASQ has provided very useful information that has been used to make these new amenities, services, and facilities a reality.

Written by Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.