Open Doors Studio Tour Returns April 20-21

The Open Doors Studio Tour is a self-guided tour of artists’ studios that is free to the public. For two days the artists of Spartanburg County open their studio doors to the public.

This is the second annual tour which will help introduce the amazing, hard-working artists of this community to the public. The following arts organizations are collaborating to make this happen: Artists Collective | Spartanburg, Chapman Cultural Center, Artists Guild Spartanburg, Spartanburg Art Museum.

Some of the participating studios and artists include Artists Collective | Spartanburg, Mayfar Art Studios, AC Button II, Alix Refshauge, Chuck Bishop, Elliott Leader, Isabel Forbes, Louise Fagan, and Sam Mitchell.

More information, as well as a list of all participating artists and studios, can be found on the Open Doors Studio Tour website.

Prepared by the Open Doors Studio Tour.