Rainbow Reads Book Club to Discuss “Confessions of the Fox” on March 20th

Join Hub City Bookshop on Wednesday, March 20, at 6:00 pm as the Rainbow Reads book club discusses Confessions of the Fox by Jordy Rosenberg.

Rainbow Reads meets on the third Wednesday of the month and focuses on reading stories centered around LGBTQ+ characters and experiences. The club’s goal is to create inclusive and intersectional conversations within an open and welcoming environment.

This event is FREE and open for anyone to join — attendees are only asked that you purchase your book through Hub City Bookshop.

Please RSVP to the event if you plan to attend.

Confessions of the Fox is set in the eighteenth century London underworld, this bawdy, genre-bending novel reimagines the life of thief and jailbreaker Jack Sheppard to tell a profound story about gender, love, and liberation.

Recently jilted and increasingly unhinged, Dr. Voth throws himself into his work, obsessively researching the life of Jack Sheppard, a legendary eighteenth century thief. No one knows Jack’s true story—his confessions have never been found. That is, until Dr. Voth discovers a mysterious stack of papers titled Confessions of the Fox.

Dated 1724, the manuscript tells the story of an orphan named P. Sold into servitude at twelve, P struggles for years with her desire to live as “Jack.” When P falls dizzyingly in love with Bess, a sex worker looking for freedom of her own, P begins to imagine a different life. Bess brings P into the London underworld where scamps and rogues clash with London’s newly established police force, queer subcultures thrive, and ominous threats of an oncoming plague abound. At last, P becomes Jack Sheppard, one of the most notorious—and most wanted—thieves in history.

Back in the present, Dr. Voth works feverishly day and night to authenticate the manuscript. But he’s not the only one who wants Jack’s story—and some people will do whatever it takes to get it. As both Jack and Voth are drawn into corruption and conspiracy, it becomes clear that their fates are intertwined—and only a miracle will save them both.

An imaginative retelling of Brecht’s Threepenny Opera, Confessions of the Fox blends high-spirited adventure, subversive history, and provocative wit to animate forgotten histories and the extraordinary characters hidden within.

Visit the Hub City Bookshop website for additional information.

Written by Hub City Bookshop.