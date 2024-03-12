Spartanburg Academic Movement Announces $15 Million Grant for Six Local Schools

Spartanburg Academic Movement (SAM), in partnership with Spartanburg School Districts 3 and 7, has announced a five-year, $15 million Full-Service Community Schools (FSCS) grant to provide extensive support for students and families in three D7 schools – Mary H. Wright, Cleveland Academy of Leadership, and Carver Middle School; and in three District 3 schools – Cowpens Elementary, Pacolet Elementary, and Clifdale Middle School.

The grant expands partnership support in both districts from Spartanburg community organizations including the Benjamin E. Mays Family Center, Bloom Upstate, City of Spartanburg Parks and Recreation Department, Emerge Family Therapy Center, My Brother’s Keeper, Northside Development Group, Quality Counts, ReGenesis Healthcare, and United Way of the Piedmont.

During a kickoff celebration at Pacolet Elementary School, SAM CEO Dr. Russell Booker said the Full-Service Community Schools grant administered by the Department of Education is a collaborative model that centers the school as a place for students and families to access a variety of services that will improve student achievement and other outcomes around four pillars: holistic integrated student supports, active family and community engagement, expanded and enriched learning time and opportunities, and collaborative leadership and practices. Ours is the only one awarded to a South Carolina organization or school district this year.

The grant will provide wraparound services including additional 3K classrooms, family navigators, a mobile health clinic, Continuous Improvement training for teachers, classroom coaching for appropriate behavior response, family and community-based resources, quality after-school programming, and site coordinators to help lead the initiatives.

“Partnerships are one of the great hallmarks of our Spartanburg community, and that has long been reflected within District 7,” said Superintendent Jeff Stevens. “Many community organizations provide wrap-around services that support our students and families on a daily basis, and they are a critical part of our educational approach. We wholeheartedly embrace this collaborative work and recognize its impact on our children’s growth and achievement. However, there is much more work to be done in order for every student to receive the support they need in order to thrive. The FSCS grant will help fill many of these gaps and reduce the barriers to successful learning many of our students face. I am proud that Spartanburg is able to demonstrate a shared, community-wide commitment to this work that is deemed worthy of such significant investment. Our culture of collaboration is growing, and our community will be far better because of it.”

Written by Spartanburg Academic Movement and Spartanburg School District Seven.