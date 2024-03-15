Spartanburg City Council Hears Overview on 2023 Crime Statistics Report

Spartanburg City Council heard an overview of the city’s 2023 crime statistics report from the police department leadership at a recent council meeting.

Deputy Chief Jennifer Kindall led council through the report’s data, showing a slight increase in property crimes of around 4 percent over the 10-year average, with violent crimes holding relatively flat at around 1 percent over the 10-year average. In all, a total of 2,948 crimes were recorded in the city, which is around 3 percent over the 10-year average.

According to the report, around 21 percent of all reported crimes were shoplifting, with the highest concentrations centered around the Dorman Centre on the city’s west side and the Walmart shopping center on the east side. The highest concentrations of violent crime were reported in the areas near the intersection of Wofford and Baltimore streets and near Crescent Ave. and Pineneedle Dr.

Around 75 percent of all reported violent crimes were aggravated assaults, with 61 percent involving or allegedly involving a firearm. Domestic assaults accounted for around 18 percent of violent crimes.

Police leadership also highlighted the number of firearms reported stolen at 139. Among those, 76 were taken from a vehicle and 86 percent of those thefts showed no sign of force, meaning the vehicle was unlocked when the theft occurred.

Calls related to homelessness also saw a sizable increase last year, up 13 percent over the five-year average and increasing from 601 in 2019 to 775 in 2023. Police leadership attributed that increase to a notable increase in the homeless population throughout the city over the past few years.

In all, around 51 percent of crimes reported in the city were committed by nonresidents, a signal that opportunities for property crime in particular have increased as the city has grown as a destination within Spartanburg County and the Upstate, according to Police Chief, Alonzo Thompson.

Follow this link to download the full 2023 Crime Statistics Report presentation. For more from Monday’s City Council meeting, follow this link to view the full video.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.