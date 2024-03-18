Spartanburg County Schools to Have eLearning Day on Monday, April 8th

District 7, along with all Spartanburg County school districts, will hold an eLearning day on Monday, April 8, due to a solar eclipse predicted for our area.

The eclipse is expected to occur during student dismissal times including a peak at 3 pm, which poses both safety and operational concerns for students and staff. Athletic practices and after-school activities will resume at 5 pm, once the eclipse has ended.

More information on the eclipse can be found on NASA’s website here.

Spartanburg County thanks parents for their understanding and cooperation as it prioritizes the safety and well-being of students.

Written by District 7.