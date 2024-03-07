The Blood Connection and Greenville Drive to Kick Off 2024 Season

The Blood Connection and Greenville Drive will be holding a press conference on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 10 am at The Front Porch at Fluor Field (945 South Main Street, Greenville, SC, 29601) to encourage and raise awareness of the need for blood donations across the Upstate.

TBC and Greenville Drive are entering their 12th season of partnership and are excited to kick off the upcoming season together.

TBC and the Drive will host a series of blood drives throughout the 2024 season with the first to take place at Fluor Field on Saturday, March 9, from 10 am to 3 pm as part of the Drive’s annual Fan Fest event celebrating the return of Drive baseball to the Upstate.

Speakers at the March 7 announcement event will include, but are not limited to:

Delisa English: President and CEO, The Blood Connection

Jeff Brown: President, Greenville Drive

Dr. Benjamin Manning, MD: Division Chief of Trauma, Prisma Health in the Upstate

Parking is available on Main Street or in the parking lot at the corner of S. Main Street and Markley Street. The Front Porch is ground level located at the corner of Field St. and Markley St.

For additional information on upcoming blood drives, please visit thebloodconnection.org/greenville-drive/.

Written by The Blood Connection.