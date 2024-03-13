Top Amateur Baseball Exhibitions Continue at Fluor Field

Greenville Drive baseball is still a month away, but you can get your baseball palette ready with amateur games right here in downtown Greenville at Fluor Field featuring Clemson, South Carolina, USC-Upstate, Florida State, local high schools and seven games featuring perennial visitors to Greenville – Michigan State University.

“The amateur season is always an exciting time at the ballpark,” said Greenville Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. “For us it means we get to welcome back baseball to Fluor Field and provide a unique experience for college and high school players and their families, as we count down the days until the start of the Drive season”

Tickets for all high school and college games are now available for purchase HERE!

College Baseball

The top ten Tigers return to Fluor Field for two games against fellow Upstate schools, Presbyterian College on March 20th and USC-Upstate on April 2nd. USC-Upstate will be looking to play spoiler to Clemson again after defeating the Tigers 6-3 at Fluor Field last year.

The No. 25 Gamecocks return to Fluor Field looking to continue their recent success at the home of the Drive after sweeping both games last year: a 11-9 victory over Clemson and a 19-1 thrashing of USC-Upstate. The Gamecocks lone date in Greenville sees them take on USC-Upstate in a rematch on March 19th.

The USC-Upstate Spartans will be a team to watch as well as they were recently selected by Big South Conference coaches to finish atop of the league and found themselves full of talent with seven preseason all-conference selections.

Gaffney’s Limestone University Saints will set the stage for local college play on March 13th as they take on the Southern Wesleyan Warriors, looking to build off their winning ways at Fluor Field after dispatching Erskine last year, 6-5. The Saints will be led by a trio of South Atlantic Conference preseason all-conference selections.

High School Baseball

As with previous years at Fluor Field, the high school slate of games features perennial contenders and upstarts vying for a state championship. Fluor Field neighbors, Greenville High School enters the year ranked No. 6 in the coaches’ poll in Class AAAA and they’ll take on Class AAA No. 7-ranked Powdersville on March 5th.

Rivals St. Joseph’s and Christ Church, ranked No. 6 and No. 7 in Class A respectively, will clash at Fluor Field on March 14. A day later on March 15, features Riverside taking on Mauldin while Saturday, March 16 sees a doubleheader with Wren and Spartanburg in game one while Greer and Wade Hampton round out the twin bill.

Reigning back-to-back Class A State Champion and preseason No. 1 Southside Christian returns to Fluor Field on March 25th to take on Brashier Middle College and round out the high school slate at Fluor Field.

“It’s a unique experience for high school players to compete on a professional field,” said Jarinko. “It’s evident on the faces of players, parents, and coaches when they come to Fluor Field, and we’re thrilled to be able to provide that experience.”

Below is a full schedule of amateur games at Fluor Field:

*Gates open for all amateur games one hour prior to scheduled first pitch time

Wednesday, March 13

6:30 PM: Limestone vs. Southern Wesleyan

All tickets $10

Thursday, March 14

6:30 PM: St. Joseph’s vs. Christ Church

All tickets $7

Friday, March 15

6:30 PM: Riverside vs. Mauldin

All tickets $7

Saturday, March 16

1 PM: Wren vs. Spartanburg

4 PM: Greer vs. Wade Hampton

All tickets $7

Tuesday, March 19

6 PM: USC-Upstate vs. South Carolina

Tickets range from $9-$14

Wednesday, March 20

6 PM: Presbyterian College vs. Clemson

Tickets range from $9-$14

Monday, March 25

6:30 PM: Southside Christian vs. Brashier MC

All tickets $7

Tuesday, April 2

6 PM: Clemson vs. USC-Upstate

Tickets range from $9-$14

Written by the Greenville Drive.