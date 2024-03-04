Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites

History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest.

The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square.

The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical Association, the City of Spartanburg, and the Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau (SCVB). It also was one of the recommendations of the County’s Tourism Action Plan that the SCVB has been implementing.

“This is another great example of how partnerships can make things happen,” said Chris Jennings, SCVB director. “The Historical Association already had a downtown tour, the City had a great map, and the SCVB helped put it all together.” A mobile version of the tour with audio is available at hubcitytour.com.

From Morgan Square and the Masonic Temple, to the Montgomery Building and Denny’s Plaza, the historic walking trail highlights some of Spartanburg’s most memorable icons. Find out where Palmetto Corner is located; learn about the civil rights protests at Woolworth’s lunch counter, and see what stands on the site of the former Piedmont and Northern Railroad Depot. All this and more can be found in the Historic Downtown Walking Map.

Maps are available at the Spartanburg Regional History Museum in the Chapman Cultural Center at 200 E. St. John Street, at City Hall and at the SCVB Visitors Center at 105 N. Pine Street.

Prepared by the Spartanburg County Historical Association.