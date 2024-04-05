Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg Hosts 51st Annual Juried Show

The Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg is hosting its 51st Annual Juried Show now through April 28th. Its gallery is located at 200 E. Saint John Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.

The artist reception will be held in the Guild Gallery at Chapman Cultural Center on Friday, April 18th, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The awards ceremony will also take place during the reception.

This year’s juror, Adam Walls, has taught at UNCP since 2007. His previous teaching experience includes Limestone College, USC-Upstate, and an assistantship with Winthrop University. He received his MFA in Sculpture from Winthrop University in 2005 and his BA in Art Education from Limestone College in 1996. He has been a member of CAA and Tri-State Sculptors. Adam’s sculpture has been exhibited in numerous sculpture parks and sculpture exhibitions across the country. Adam’s current work is predominantly monumentally scaled steel fabricated forms which often reflect his interest in escapist fantasy.

Visit https://www.artistsguildspartanburg.org/juried-show-2024-application for more information.

Written in part by the Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg.