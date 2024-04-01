Biltmore Leads the Way to Spring

From the mesmerizing Chihuly at Biltmore exhibition to a kaleidoscope of color in Biltmore’s historic gardens, Spring at Biltmore is a delight for the senses with new and artistic experiences around every corner.

Across Biltmore’s property, thousands of spring flowers bloom starting with daffodils, followed by tulips, wisteria, azaleas, rhododendron and roses. Over 22 miles of hiking and biking trails offer a variety of views as spring unfolds, from Mount Pisgah and the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance, to shady areas canopied by exotic bamboo along the French Broad River.

Springtime in Biltmore House

While Biltmore’s grounds flourish with new blooms, the estate’s floral team has created floral decor inside Biltmore House that reflects the theme of “Spring Romance.”

Victorian-era maypoles decorated with ribbon and fresh spring plants offer a cheerful and nostalgic welcome to guests as they enter to tour Biltmore House.

As a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the springtime wedding of Cornelia Vanderbilt (daughter of Biltmore’s founders George and Edith Vanderbilt) and John F.A. Cecil in April 1924, Biltmore’s floral team has recreated a large wedding bell and floral bouquet display in Biltmore House’s Tapestry Gallery. The design is based on the room’s 1924 decor for the couple’s wedding breakfast.

All new Biltmore House audio guide, offered in several languages

Enjoy new stories about the Vanderbilts and their guests when a new Biltmore House audio tour debuts. Included in estate admission, the English version will be available April 15 with versions in Spanish, French, German and Mandarin Chinese available later this spring. An American Sign Language tour as well as a descriptive audio tour for guests who are visually impaired will also be offered.

Elsewhere on the estate

Chihuly at Biltmore

The estate’s exhibition center Amherst at Deerpark is the setting for a new and enchanting experience of Dale Chihuly’siconic creations. A leader in the development of glass as a fine art, Dale Chihuly is celebrated for architectural installations that have captivated viewers around the U.S. and throughout the world. Curated specifically for Biltmore, Chihuly at Biltmore features artwork spanning nearly four decades including pedestal works, Drawings, Chandeliers, Towers, Mille Fiori, and Neon.

The Chihuly at Biltmore Dinner Series

Biltmore will host three dinners to commemorate the opening of the exhibition. Dates for the Chihuly at Biltmore Dinner Series are March 29, April 27, and May 18.

Overnight packages for spring and Chihuly at Biltmore

Plan a getaway to the comforts of recent Vanderbilt-inspired renovations at The Inn on Biltmore Estate. Elegant offerings are also available at Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate, and the private Cottages on Biltmore Estate. Special spring stay packages feature Vanderbilt hospitality and Chihuly at Biltmore. These packages include Biltmore House admission throughout a stay and more.

More information about admission tickets, events, and overnight stays may be found at www.biltmore.com.

Written by The Biltmore Company.