BMW of North America Reports Q1 2024 U.S. Sales Results

In the first quarter of 2024, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 84,475 vehicles, a 2.4% increase from the 82,466 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2023.

“We’re off to a good start in 2024 and confident that the quality of our vehicles and diversity of our product lineup will continue to drive our success,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “Not only do we offer BMW customers the ability to choose the vehicle and drivetrain that best suits their needs, but through our nationwide dealer network, we also ensure a premium customer experience.”

BMW Electric Vehicle Sales.

With the addition of the BMW i5 at the end of last year, BMW now offers four fully electric models in the U.S. – the BMW i4, BMW i5, and BMW i7 Sedans, and the BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle. In the first quarter of 2024, the company sold 10,713 electric vehicles, accounting for approximately 12.7% of total U.S. sales.

The BMW electrified lineup also includes four plug-in hybrid electric models: the BMW X5 xDrive50e, BMW 330e, BMW 750e and BMW XM. The plug-in hybrid electric BMW 550e will begin arriving in showrooms towards the end of this year.

MINI Brand.

MINI sales in the U.S. totaled 6,369 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 12.6% vs the 7,284 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2023. The change in sales volume for the brand this quarter is attributed directly to a planned model changeover as MINI readies for the launch of an entirely new product portfolio later this year.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q1 2024.

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % TOT 2024 TOT 2023 % BMW passenger cars 38,701 35,771 8.2% 38,701 35,771 8.2% BMW light trucks 45,774 46,695 -2% 45,774 46,695 -2% TOTAL BMW 84,475 82,466 2.4% 84,475 82,466 2.4% TOTAL MINI 6,369 7,284 -12.6% 6,369 7,284 -12.6%

The sales reported in these figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in the Q1 2024 report occurred between January 3, 2024, and April 1, 2024.