Converse University Receives $1M to Support Adult Learners and Veteran Services

Converse University will revitalize its long-standing program for adult learners and enhance its veteran services, all thanks to a partnership with Spartanburg Academic Movement’s newest philanthropic endeavor, Movement 2030.

As one of 30 business, university, and nonprofit partners included in Movement 2030, Converse has been entrusted with more than $1 million in philanthropic funds, including a direct award from the Spartanburg Academic Movement and an impactful sub-award from OneSpartanburg.

Converse President Boone Hopkins, Ph.D. said the University is honored to be a trusted partner in this worthy effort. “With these funds,” he said, “Converse will focus on advancing economic mobility and career readiness by increasing adult re-engagement and degree completion and expanding services and support to veterans – all helping Spartanburg be a community where everyone thrives.”

Spartanburg leaders launched Movement 2030 to dramatically improve social and economic mobility for young people and families in Spartanburg. Movement 2030 is a community-wide initiative by Spartanburg County for Spartanburg County that brings together local foundations and nonprofits, educational and faith-based institutions, businesses, and philanthropists. The initiative is streamlining critical resources and existing efforts around school readiness, postsecondary attainment, and place-based programs in under-invested communities.

This generous investment will support Converse University with the following goals:

Boost marketing to increase enrollment and expand support for the Converse II program for nontraditional, adult undergraduate students.

Hire an admissions counselor focusing on nontraditional students, which includes supporting degree completion for working adult/nontraditional students

Expand veteran services to assess credit for prior learning and to support retention, academic success and career counseling

Develop strategies to support male recruitment and retention efforts and increase male student programming at Converse

Partner with United Way of the Piedmont to welcome a Community Resource Coordinator to the Converse University campus.

These funds will support Converse’s goal of equipping students to become transformational, adaptable, and responsive leaders. Converse graduates cultivate bright careers right here in Spartanburg and beyond.

Converse’s contributions to local economic growth are evident through programs such as:

Programs and initiatives like these reflect Converse University’s commitment to excellence in teaching and to producing generations of well-trained, service-driven, problem solvers to positively impact the workforce in Upstate South Carolina and beyond. For more information, please visit converse.edu/converse-ii.