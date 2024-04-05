Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute” This Weekend

At over eighty shows a year, Sail On is the most booked Beach Boys Tribute band in the world.

Sail On plays all of the Beach Boys’ classic hits, plus some treasures from the band’s brilliant extended catalog, recreating the soundtrack to an Endless Summer completely live and in rich detail.

If you are looking for an authentic Beach Boys concert experience, you won’t find one better than Sail On! It’s all Good Vibrations!

Performances will take place April 4-6, and tickets are $45, $55, and $65.

Visit https://www.flatrockplayhouse.org/sail-on-the-beach-boys-tribute for more information.

Written by Flat Rock Playhouse.