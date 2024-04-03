Fluor Field Going Cashless, Adds Variety of Pay Options

An additional upgrade to the Greenville Drive experience in 2024 is a brand new, fully integrated point-of-sale system at all concessions and merchandise locations throughout the ballpark.

This new ballpark technology will provide fans with a variety of options to utilize at checkout including Tap to Pay, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

The new payment technology at Fluor Field will greatly improve the fan experience by providing more efficient check out processes, decreasing wait times, and increasing ballpark safety. As part of this upgrade, and consistent with best practices in major sports venues and arenas throughout the country, Fluor Field will become a “cashless” ballpark in 2024. Fans still wishing to utilize cash will be able to visit the Greenville Drive Team Store to convert their cash to a Greenville Drive gift card that can be utilized inside the ballpark.

“We’re excited to debut our new point-of-sale system at Fluor Field in 2024 and help create a more streamlined and efficient experience for fans,” said Greenville Drive President, Jeff Brown. “Our full slate of college and high school baseball games in March and April provided a perfect testing environment for the new system. We’re already seeing quicker transaction times, shorter lines, and an overall more pleasant experience for fans. We’re excited to officially roll out and debut the new system with the Drive season in a few short weeks.”

Brown continued, “Continuous improvement is part of our DNA, and our organization is obsessed with providing the best, most impactful, and most affordable entertainment experience at Fluor Field every year. We can’t wait to welcome all our fans and friends back to Fluor Field – the “Front Porch of the Community” – for our 19th and best year yet.”

Opening Night of the 2024 Greenville Drive season, presented by TD Bank, is set for Tuesday April 9. For tickets and more information, please visit www.greenvilledrive.com.

Written by the Greenville Drive.