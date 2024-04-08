New Game Day Parking and Trolley Route Options to Debut for the 2024 Greenville Drive Season

The City of Greenville is partnering with Greenlink and the Greenville Drive to give fans new, convenient options to get to and from Fluor Field on game days, as parking is no longer available at County Square.

Three trolleys will run two new routes on game day with service every ten minutes before and after the baseball game and every 15 minutes while play is underway.

Click here for additional game day parking options | Click here for the Trolley Tracker

“Greenville prides itself in public-private partnerships,” said Mayor Knox White. “The Drive has been an incredible teammate for nearly two decades, from ballpark construction to the creation of a dynamic sports and entertainment district, to year-round programming to support our community. When it became clear that parking was a major concern for the 2024 season, we knew we needed to get innovative and support them to the best of our ability.”

Trolley pick-up locations include FREE lots along Pendleton Street and low-cost City Parking garages and paved lots located on or near River Street.

“I’m grateful to the Mayor and City Council, and staff including the City Manager and the directors of Greenlink and Parking Services,” said Greenville Drive Owner/Chairman Craig Brown. “They have spent countless hours with us looking at maps, scouting out possible parking locations, and creating two new trolley routes to quickly and enjoyably transport fans to the game.”

The Pendleton Street trolley route will include the SC Department of Employment and Workforce parking lot (706 Pendleton Street) with over 110 free spaces and similar free parking lots close to Fluor Field like United Ministries and their two parking lots (503 Vardry Street and 606 Pendleton Street), the site of the former Citgo Gas Station (515 Pendleton Street) and surrounding areas.

In total there will be more than 400 complimentary spaces available to fans during Drive games, all located within ¼-mile walk of Fluor Field.

The River Street and Main Street route will be serviced by two trolleys and will pick-up at City garages including Riverplace, River Street, Richardson Street and North Laurens.

You can check real-time parking availability, see a map of the new trolley routes, and review additional game day parking options at parking.greenvillesc.gov. Additionally, fans can download the Transit app on their smartphone to see the live locations of the trolleys or visit greenvillesc.gov/1503/Bus-Tracker for more information.

The Richardson Street Garage is free after 6pm on Friday and all-day Saturday and Sunday. The first hour of parking in all City parking garages is free, no matter the day or time. “After that first free hour, it’s just $2 to park for a second hour, and then $1 per hour thereafter,” said Parking Services Administrator Bill Foster. “Low-cost parking allows families to dine, shop and attend ballgames without worrying about being over-charged.”

The trolleys will stop at currently designated stops along Main Street, in addition to the new service points along River Street. The trolley stop for the Richardson Street garage and the North Laurens garage will be along East North Street for pedestrian safety. Signage will direct fans to “Park and Ride” locations.

“Greenlink is excited to partner with the Drive to provide fans efficient and reliable transportation to the ballpark,” said Greenlink Director James Keel. “With new technology, it’s easy to track your trolley. Use the transit app, or just text the code at your trolley stop to find out when your ride will arrive.”

Written by the Greenville Drive.