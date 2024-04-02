Spartanburg County Public Libraries Selected for National “NASA@ My Library” Bilingual Eclipse Opportunities

The Spartanburg County Public Libraries (SCPL) have been selected through a competitive application process to participate in NASA@ My Library, an education initiative created to increase and enhance STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) learning opportunities for library patrons throughout the nation, including geographic areas with high Latinx populations.

Selected libraries have received bilingual (Spanish/English) solar science kits that include a telescope, hands-on activities, and culturally relevant resources; access to NASA subject matter experts for programs; and multiple opportunities for training and support.

“Spartanburg County Public Libraries is one of just 49 libraries nationwide to be part of this initiative, and we’re thrilled to have been selected,” said Andy Flynt, Director of the Planetarium f0r the Headquarters Library. “We are so excited to bring solar science to our community celebrating the 2023 Annular and 2024 Total Solar Eclipses.”

As a NASA@ My Library Partner, SCPL received a kit in both English and Spanish that contains items such as a 4.5” Dobsonian telescope with solar observing add-on, two Sunspotters, the Moon Bear Shadow activity and more! More information, including a program schedule utilizing the kit, will be available in the coming months at www.spartanburglibraries.org.

Project Director Anne Holland notes that “the group of libraries participating in this program really embodies the changes we’ve been seeing over the past two decades in the library field. Programs for diverse patrons, opportunities for teen engagement, and making cutting-edge science relevant for their patrons are just some of the ways this group stands out.”

These resources, along with support by the NASA@ My Library team, will enable SCPL to conduct cutting-edge NASA STEAM programming and activities. NASA@ My Library will create compelling learning experiences for SCPL’s community and share the story, science and adventure of NASA’s scientific explorations of planet Earth, our solar system and the universe beyond.

NASA@ My Library is offered by the National Center for Interactive Learning (NCIL) at the Space Science Institute (SSI) in partnership with the ALA Public Programs Office, Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI) and Education Development Center (EDC). This material is based upon work supported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration under cooperative agreement No. NNX16AE30A. This work was also assisted and supported by the Space Science Institute, which was the recipient of the cooperative agreement. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of NASA or the Space Science Institute.

Written by Spartanburg County Public Libraries.