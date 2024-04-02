The Peace Center Presents “Music and Mind”

Music and Mind, presented in more than fifty cities around the world, comes to the Peace Center on April 2 at 7:30 pm and explores the benefits of music and the impact that the arts can have on members of our broader community.

From Alzheimer patients and those with Parkinson’s disease, to young people battling depression, the documented impacts of music on the mind are profound. Scientists continue to use music to gain a better understanding of the brain’s complex functioning.

In Music and Mind, presented in more than fifty cities around the world, soprano and arts & health advocate Renée Fleming invites leading local scientists, physicians, and practitioners to join her, offering illuminating discussions and sharing the latest findings about this growing field.

You are invited to join Renée, in conversation with artist and music therapist Kyshona Armstrong, MT-BC; Converse University professor and music therapist Liz Eggerding, PhD, MT-BC; and Dr. Ketan Jhunjhunwala, PhD, as they discuss the benefits of music and the impact that the arts can have on members of our broader community.

Renée Fleming, recently named a World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassador for Arts and Health, is a leading advocate for the study of the powerful connections between the arts and health. As Artistic Advisor to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Renée has spearheaded the Sound Health collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), and she partners with other leading organizations and initiatives to bring attention to research and practice at the intersection of music, health, and neuroscience. Renée is Co-Chair of the Johns Hopkins/Aspen Institute NeuroArts Blueprint and Founding Advisor for the Sound Health Network at UCSF, and her foundation has supported research projects including the NIH Music-Based Intervention Toolkit and the Renée Fleming NeuroArts Investigator Awards. Renée’s advocacy work has earned her Research! America’s Rosenfeld Award for Impact on Public Opinion and the World Economic Forum’s Crystal Award. Her new anthology, Music and Mind: Harnessing the Arts for Health and Wellness, will be published by Viking Penguin on April 9, 2024.

Visit https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/23-music-and-the-mind for more information.