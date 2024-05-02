2nd Annual Youth Sports Night at Fluor Field on May 14th

Waldrop and the Greenville Drive are excited to present the 2nd annual Youth Sports Night at the Drive on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Participating in youth sports is a wonderful way for children to meet new friends, learn teamwork and other social networking skills, improve self-confidence, and, most importantly, have fun! The Greenville Drive and Waldrop Plumbing, Heating, and Air are joining together to celebrate these athletes and inviting all to join us at Fluor Field on Tuesday, May 14, for a fun evening of Drive baseball!

Each youth athlete will receive a complimentary ticket to the game on May 14, the opportunity to walk in a pregame parade around Fluor Field, a chance to compete in one of the Drive’s inning break games, and more! Wear your jersey and you just might get even more rewards throughout the game!

PREGAME STREET PARTY ON DISTRICT 356, presented by YMCA of Greenville

Family fun starting at 5 PM for all game attendees and the general community. Take part in different activities and games while you wait for the main event – Drive Baseball!

Inflatable games, face painting, balloon art, magic, games and activities, plus learn all about the YMCA of Greenville, its programs, summer camp options, sports teams, and more!

FLUOR FIELD PARADE OF CHAMPIONS

All athletes attending the game are invited to walk in our pregame Parade of Champions, starting at 6:20 PM on District 356. By yourself or with your entire team, walk the warning track of the field and wave to the crowd as we celebrate the role youth sports has in our community.

IN-GAME RECOGNITIONS & HIGHLIGHTS

Has your youth sports team won a championship this year, gone to state, achieved something spectacular? Let us know so we can recognize you at the game!

GREAT GREENVILLE DRIVE BASEBALL

Watch as the Drive take on the Winston-Salem Dash and enjoy a great night of baseball! Gates to the stadium open at 6 PM with the first pitch slated for 7:05 PM!

Reserve Your Tickets Now!

Use promo code “sports” to claim your athlete’s complimentary ticket and if you have more than one athlete, use “sports2”. Visit the official ticketing website to purchase tickets. Make sure you click “Apply” and see the price change in your basket before checking out!

Visit www.milb.com/greenville for more information.

Written by the Greenville Drive.