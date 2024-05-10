Artisphere Returns to Downtown Greenville This Weekend

Arts, culture and performance. Artisphere presented by TD Bank returns to downtown Greenville this weekend, May 10-12, to celebrate its 20th year.

A centerpiece of Greenville’s cultural calendar, Artisphere has distinguished itself as both a national and regional celebration of the arts.

Spanning Court Street and Main to Wardlaw and Main, Artist Row will feature 140 artists working in many mediums. In addition to visual art, Artisphere will feature a full lineup of musical performances on multiple stages.

FESTIVAL DETAILS

Hours

Friday, May 10: 12-8:00

Saturday, May 11: 10-8:00

Sunday, May 12: 11-6:00

Parking

A variety of parking options are available in the City of Greenville’s conveniently located parking garages. You may also park at County Square, 301 University Ridge, throughout the weekend, and take a short walk to the festival. The special event rate at all city-owned parking garages is $6. Parking rates for privately-owned parking lots vary.

Road Closures

Festival road closures begin at 9 am on Thursday and will remain in effect through Sunday, May 12. Police will reopen the roads Sunday evening, once festival cleanup is complete.

Visit https://artisphere.org/ for additional information.

Written by the City of Greenville.