BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by TD SYNNEX Announces 2024 Celebrity Lineup

The BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX has announced the celebrities participating in this year’s tournament taking place June 3-9 at Thornblade Club in Greer and The Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg.

New celebrities to the tournament this year include:

Former NFL Wide Receiver Brice Butler

Former NFL Quarterback Ryan Leaf

American Idol Winner and Musician Phillip Phillips

Golf Social Media Influencer Roger Steele

Former NFL Quarterback and College Football Hall of Fame Inductee Vince Young

Returning celebrities include:

Current 4x World Champion Boxer Canelo Álvarez

Television and Film Actor Brian Baumgartner (“Kevin” – The Office)

(“Kevin” – The Office) On Patrol: Live PD Captain Danny Brown

Television and Film Actor Andy Buckley (“David” – The Office)

(“David” – The Office) ESPN Golf Analyst Michael Collins

NBA Charlotte Hornets Guard Seth Curry

Country Pop Musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts)

(Rascal Flatts) Gold Rated BMW Motorsport Works Driver Connor De Phillippi

Actress and Model Debbe Dunning (“Heidi” – Home Improvement)

(“Heidi” – Home Improvement) Comedian and Actor Larry the Cable Guy

Olympic Curler and Gold Medalist Matt Hamilton

Sports Radio and Television Personality Ann Liguori

Golf Channel Contributor and Podcast Host Will Lowery

Pop Singer-Songwriter and Record Producer Ben Rector

Country Pop Musician Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts)

(Rascal Flatts) Television and Film Actor B. Sweeney

MLB World Champion David Wells

Emmy Award-Winning Director and Actor Justin Wheelon

NHL Defenseman James Wisniewski

“We are pleased to welcome a great lineup of new and returning celebrities to the 2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX,” said Bob Stegner, president of South Carolina Charities, Inc., the tournament’s non-profit foundation. “Seth Curry and Vince Young will add excitement to the tournament along with additional newcomers and returning celebrities. We also look forward to Phillip Phillips showcasing his talent on and off the course.”

Special events taking place during tournament week include:

Saturday, June 1st:

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Tournament Kick-Off Event at Greer Golf will be a day filled with family fun activities. Junior Golf Clinics with First Tee of The Upstate presented by Pacolet Milliken will be taking place along with bounce houses, face painting, games and more. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Monday, June 3rd:

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Junior Golf Clinics with First Tee of The Upstate presented by Pacolet Milliken will be taking place at Thornblade Club. Clinics are free and open to kids of all skill levels. Various clinics will be available, including Spanish-speaking, ELS for Autism, and girls only. Registration is required.

Thursday, June 6th:

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – An Evening with Phillip Phillips presented by The Johnson Group on Morgan Square in downtown Spartanburg. The concert is free to the public, and VIP tickets with special access to Delaney’s Irish Pub as well as “Stay and Play” packages are available for purchase on the tournament website.

Friday, June 7th:

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Career Fair presented by AFL at Thornblade Club.

7:30 p.m. – BMW 30-Year Anniversary Celebration Concert hosted by South Carolina Charities Inc., featuring Steel Toe Stiletto at Hartness in Greenville. Advance ticket purchase is required. Along with featured sponsor MAGNA, BlueCross Blue Shield of South Carolina and Linde + Wiemann are among several other supporters of the event.

Saturday, June 8th:

Military and First Responders Day hosted by BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in partnership with Upstate Warrior Solution and Folds of Honor Palmetto State Chapter. Red, white and blue attire is encouraged to show support.

Sponsorship opportunities and VIP ticket experiences are still available for purchase for the Thursday and Friday night events. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, please visit www.bmwcharitygolf.com or contact the tournament office at 864-297-1660.

Funds raised during the 2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am will benefit eight featured charities: Folds of Honor Palmetto State Chapter, Friends of the Reedy River, Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute, The Hispanic Alliance, Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, Neighborhood Cancer Connection, PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well Spartanburg and Upstate Warrior Solution. As part of the tournament’s focus on charitable giving, the community is invited to participate in Birdies for Charity, a program enabling individual donors to make a one-time flat donation or pledge one cent or more per birdie during the tournament.

The BMW Charity Pro-Am also encourages volunteers to sign up now to take part in the 2024 tournament. To learn more about this year’s volunteer opportunities, which are made possible by Pelham Medical Center, visit here or email [email protected]. To learn more or to purchase tickets to the 2024 tournament, visit www.bmwcharitygolf.com.