Carolina Panthers to Hold Training Camp in Charlotte This Year

Training camp is moving to Charlotte this year.

The Panthers are staying where they train year-round next offseason, extending a league-wide trend to streamline football operations by remaining at the team headquarters.

“We’re excited to hold training camp at our facility in Charlotte,” said Kristi Coleman, President of the Carolina Panthers. “We appreciate Wofford and the Spartanburg community for their hospitality over the years. We are dedicated to the fans in South Carolina, and we will continue to bring fan and community events to the state.”

Only six teams, including the Panthers, conducted training camp away from their facilities last season. The Panthers held training camp at Bank of America Stadium and the adjacent practice fields in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, camp has been held at Wofford College in Spartanburg.

The team is still working through logistics and how best to accommodate fans during camp. Details will be shared as plans are finalized. The Panthers plan to kick off the season with Fan Fest in South Carolina and will hold Back Together Football in Charlotte.

Also, as part of a larger effort to upgrade the team’s practice and training facilities, the team will remove the Atrium Health Dome at the end of the regular season in January to begin work on the new practice fields.

At present, the Panthers have one full outdoor field and about three-fourths of another, which is used for walk-throughs or individual work.

The changes will offer the ability to have three full-length practice fields. The layout will provide more space to practice and the opportunity to rotate fields to minimize wear and tear. The fields will be ready in time for training camp.

“Removal of the Dome is the start of an ongoing process to upgrade the team’s facilities,” said Caroline Wright, the senior vice president and chief venues officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “Future changes and enhancements include modifications to the fields with the goal of constructing a field house for football operations and community opportunities. In the interim, the team will be exploring options to hold practices indoors, should the need arise.”

The current plan is to donate the Dome, and those discussions are ongoing.

Written by the Carolina Panthers.