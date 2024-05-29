Community Health Awareness Day at Carver Middle School Set for June 1st

Community Health Awareness Day returns to Spartanburg on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm at Carver Middle School (467 S. Church St.).

This free community event offers an array of services, resources, entertainment, and activities in one convenient location. The event will kick off with a 5k health awareness walk at 7:45 AM with warm-up exercises. From 8:00 to 11:00 AM, attendees can participate in various health screenings, education sessions, listen to engaging speakers, enjoy line dancing, and access over 55 community resource vendors. There will also be activities designed specifically for kids and seniors.

The event is a collaborative effort involving key community partners such as Live Healthy Spartanburg, the Greater Spartanburg Divine Nine, ReGenesis Healthcare, the City of Spartanburg, and the United Way of the Piedmont. On this episode of the Spartanburg City News Podcast, the hosts are talking with JaLisa Jordan, Program Manager at Live Healthy Spartanburg, and ReGenesis Healthcare Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jami Cokley about what participants can expect at this year’s Community Health Awareness Day.

Want to listen to the Spartanburg City News Podcast on the go? You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.